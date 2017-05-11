16:41 Japan to facilitate visa regime...

16:41 Japan to facilitate visa regime for Kazakhstan citizens

Wednesday May 3

Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and the Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida met in Ashgabat on May on the sidelines of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue 6th meeting. The two discussed cooperation issues and implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan in November 2016.

Chicago, IL

