16:41 Japan to facilitate visa regime for Kazakhstan citizens
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and the Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida met in Ashgabat on May on the sidelines of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue 6th meeting. The two discussed cooperation issues and implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan in November 2016.
