16:37 Kazakh PM receives Shell representatives

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, met with representatives of Shell led by the Director of the Exploration and Production Department of the Royal Dutch Shell. Issues of the current implementation of oil and gas projects in Kashagan, Karachaganak and the Caspian, as well as Shell's participation as a global partner of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 were discussed during the meeting.

