15:43 Kazakhstan and UAE establish vi...

15:43 Kazakhstan and UAE establish visa-free regime

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AkiPress

Kazakhstan and the UAE signed a protocol on introducing visa-free regime for citizens of the two countries for up to 30 days, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan said. The deal was signed by Kazakh FM Kairat Abdrakhmanov and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was in Astana on May 23. The two FMs discussed the implementation of agreements signed during the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the UAE in January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Microsoft
  4. Recession
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC