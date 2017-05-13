15:43 Kazakhstan and UAE establish visa-free regime
Kazakhstan and the UAE signed a protocol on introducing visa-free regime for citizens of the two countries for up to 30 days, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan said. The deal was signed by Kazakh FM Kairat Abdrakhmanov and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was in Astana on May 23. The two FMs discussed the implementation of agreements signed during the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the UAE in January 2017.
