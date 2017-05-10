15:30 Nazarbayev extends condolences to Uk PM Theresa May over Manchester Arena attack

15:30 Nazarbayev extends condolences ...

Nazarbayev extends condolences to Uk PM Theresa May over Manchester Arena attack

Tuesday

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended condolence to the UK Prime Minister Theresa May over the explosion at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena on May 22. The explosion happened in the foyer of Manchester Arena on Monday night, as people began leaving the concert. Children are among the 22 killed in the explosion, police said.

Chicago, IL

