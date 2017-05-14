14:58 Kazakh foreign ministry on outcome of 4th talks on Syria
Astana hosted on May 3-4 the Fourth High-level International Meeting on Syria within the framework of the Astana Process, the Kazakh foreign ministry said. "Delegations of the government of Syria and the Syrian armed opposition, the guarantor states of the ceasefire regime Iran, Russia and Turkey, as well as high representatives of the United Nations, Jordan and the United States took part in the negotiations," the release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC