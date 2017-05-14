14:58 Kazakh foreign ministry on outc...

14:58 Kazakh foreign ministry on outcome of 4th talks on Syria

5 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Astana hosted on May 3-4 the Fourth High-level International Meeting on Syria within the framework of the Astana Process, the Kazakh foreign ministry said. "Delegations of the government of Syria and the Syrian armed opposition, the guarantor states of the ceasefire regime Iran, Russia and Turkey, as well as high representatives of the United Nations, Jordan and the United States took part in the negotiations," the release said.

