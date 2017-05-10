14:24 Nazarbayev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on 72nd anniversary of Great Patriotic War Victory
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and Kyrgyz citizens on 72nd anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the press service of the Kyrgyz President said. "Today we remember the names of those, who forged our victory on the battlefields and in labor front.
