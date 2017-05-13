13:07 International Mining and Metallurgical Congress kicks off in Astana

The VIII International Mining and Metallurgical Congress and the Astana Mining & Metallurgy Exhibition - AMM-2017 kicked off in Astana on May 25. Minister for Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek outlined the agenda of the AMM-2017 in his welcome letter to the delegates: "The Congress is intended to sum up the results of the two-year work on the draft new Code "On Subsoil and Subsoil Use", to outline plans to encourage investments to the mining and metallurgical complex and to consider the possibility of introducing the most promising innovative products and technologies within the current world trend "Industry 4.0." First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the Minister for Investments and Development Askar Mamin and Manager of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetova will present overview reports at the plenary session ... (more)

