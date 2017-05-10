11:49 Nazarbayev invites Korea's new ...

11:49 Nazarbayev invites Korea's new president Moon Jae-in to Kazakhstan

Wednesday May 10

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Mr Moon Jae-in on the victory in South Korea's presidential election. In his message, Nazarbayev having reminded that the countries mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations said that Astana and Seoul relations have been constantly expanding.

Chicago, IL

