10:42 Kazakhstan, U.S. open nuclear security training center in Alatau
Kazakhstan in cooperation with the United States Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration opened its Nuclear Security Training Center May 12 in Alatau, the Department of Energy said in a release on Monday. The training center allows Kazakhstan to train personnel from local, regional, and international nuclear facilities and organizations.
