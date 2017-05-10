10:38 Nazarbayev meets with world leaders in Beijing
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the Road and Belt Forum opening ceremony, which was also attended by other heads of foreign states, international organizations and delegations, the press service of Nazarbayev reported. President of China Xi Jinping addressed the participants with a welcoming remarks.
