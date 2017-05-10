10:09 Blue Water Shipping secures fou...

10:09 Blue Water Shipping secures fourth contract with Kazakhstan

Thursday May 11

In 2016, Blue Water Shipping announced the signing of three contracts in connection with the Tengizchevroil Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project . For these contracts, Blue Water Shipping is leading two consortiums that will supply 20 specially designed Module Carrying Vessels for the transportation of modules through the Russian Inland Waterway System and on the Caspian Sea to a new offloading facility in Prorva, Kazakhstan.

Chicago, IL

