U.S., Russian crew lands after six-month stay on space station

International Space Station crew member and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough reacts shortly after the landing of Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule near the town of Dzhezkazgan , Kazakhstan, April 10, 2017. Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout via Reuters International Space Station crew members NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, surrounded by ground personnel, rest shortly after the landing of Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule near the town of Dzhezkazgan , Kazakhstan, April 10, 2017.

