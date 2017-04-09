Turkmenistan stands for adoption of C...

Turkmenistan stands for adoption of Caspian Sea convention

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who was on a state visit to Astana April 18-19, expressed the hope that the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will be signed at another summit of the Caspian-littoral countries, to be held in Kazakhstan, the Turkmen Oil and Gas Complex said in a message Apr. 19. According to the message, during the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev, President Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are neighboring countries and cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats is an important factor of turning the Caspian Sea into an area of peace, good-neighborliness, harmony and mutually beneficial partnership.

