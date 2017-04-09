Turkmen president to visit Kazakhstan

Turkmen president to visit Kazakhstan

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is expected to visit Kazakhstan on April 12, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps, TASS reported. "The recent visit of the Uzbek president to Kazakhstan was successful, and the Turkmen President will soon arrive in Astana.

