Turkmen president to visit Kazakhstan
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is expected to visit Kazakhstan on April 12, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps, TASS reported. "The recent visit of the Uzbek president to Kazakhstan was successful, and the Turkmen President will soon arrive in Astana.
