TransContainer annual general meeting scheduled for June 22

The Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer made a decision to convene this year's annual general meeting on June 22. According to the company's statement, the record date is May 29. The shareholders are expected to approve the annual accounts, the restated charter and corporate by-laws, to discuss the profit distribution and the 2016 dividends, to elect a new Board of Directors and a new internal audit commission, to determine the amount of remuneration and compensations payable to their members, to approve the auditor for 2017. The Board of Directors also approved the report on related party transactions concluded in 2016, the budget performance report generation procedure, modified the management board and approved charity activities.

Chicago, IL

