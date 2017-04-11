Three new ambassadors appointed by Pr...

Three new ambassadors appointed by President Iohannis to Asian states

Friday Apr 7

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees appointing Romania's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Singapore and the People's Republic of China, a press release by the Presidential Administration reads.

