Solon seeks higher budget for global ...

Solon seeks higher budget for global biodiversity conservation

2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

A lawmaker at the House of Representatives is batting for increased funding for biodiversity conservation and protection in a global scale. Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato made the call during the 3rd United Nations Environmental Program Biodiversity Finance Initiative workshop in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

