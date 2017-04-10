Russia to expand co-op with Kazakhstan on Baikonur Cosmodrome

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russia will continue and expand long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan on the Baikonur Cosmodrome, TASS quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying. "I want to inform [President of Kazakhstan] Nursultan Nazarbayev that we have made a decision on his proposal to continue and expand our space cooperation using Baikonur," Russian president said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.