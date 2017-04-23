PH joins biodiversity workshop in Kazakhstan
The Philippines is among the 51 countries that will participate in the third Biodiversity Finance Initiative Regional Workshop in Almaty, Kazakhstan from April 25 to April 27. Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Ramirez Sato, a member of the House Committee on Ecology is expected to deliver the keynote address wherein she will outline the country's initiatives to protect and conserve its rich biodiversity against various threats. "It is a privilege and opportunity to be part of this workshop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC