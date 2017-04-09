More Items Subject to Individuals' Ma...

More Items Subject to Individuals' Mandatory Tax Reporting in Kazakhstan

Amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan became effective January 1, expanding the list of items subject to individuals' mandatory tax reporting in connection with their individual income tax obligations.

