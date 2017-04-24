Long-distance call: Trump to speak with astronauta

Long-distance call: Trump to speak with astronaut Peggy Whitson President to congratulate her record-breaking stay on the International Space Station. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pUAVsA NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will be the recipient of a special long-distance call on Monday when President Trump congratulates her record-breaking stay on the International Space Station.

