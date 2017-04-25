List of Foreign Ambassadors Who Participated in Credentialing Ceremony

Below is a list of the foreign ambassadors who participated in the credentialing ceremony at the White House with the President yesterday: His Excellency Meshal Hamad M.J. Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar His Excellency Erzhan Kazykhanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan His Excellency Njabuliso Busisiwe Sikhulile Gwebu, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Swaziland His Excellency Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez, Ambassador of the United Mexican States His Excellency Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan His Excellency Hynek Kmonicek, Ambassador of the Czech Republic His Excellency Frederic Edem Hegbe, Ambassador of Togolese Republic His Excellency Akillino Harris Susaia, Ambassador of the Federated States of Micronesia Her Excellency Lalla Joumala Alaoui, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco His Excellency Pedro Morenes Eulate, Ambassador of the ... (more)

