Liquidity, FX exposure - key risks for Kazakh utilities

High exposure to foreign-currency risk and potential challenges refinancing maturing debt in current difficult market conditions are key risks for most rated Kazakh utilities, the international ratings agency Fitch Ratings says in a report. According to the report, titled "Kazakhstan Utilities Peer Comparison", funding from state banks for utilities will be available, but any significant deterioration in the economy could put strains on the domestic banking system, limiting its ability to provide sufficient liquidity to all borrowers.

