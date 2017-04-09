Kyrgyzstan hit by two quakes
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Two earthquakes have hit Kyrgyzstan earlier this morning, according to Seismological Experimental and Methodical Expedition of the Science Committee of the neighboring Kazakhstan. Its epicenter of both quakes was 160 kilometers to the south-west of the Kazakh city of Almaty at a depth of 10 kilometers.
