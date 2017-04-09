Kyrgyzstan hit by two quakes

Kyrgyzstan hit by two quakes

Two earthquakes have hit Kyrgyzstan earlier this morning, according to Seismological Experimental and Methodical Expedition of the Science Committee of the neighboring Kazakhstan. Its epicenter of both quakes was 160 kilometers to the south-west of the Kazakh city of Almaty at a depth of 10 kilometers.

