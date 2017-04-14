Kazakhstan Takes Over Russian Missile Test Site
The area around the Emba missile test site in Kazakhstan, which Kazakhstan is taking over from the Russian military. On April 5, President Nursultan Nazarbayev ratified an agreement to take over the Emba missile testing site, in the Aktobe region of western Kazakhstan, from Russia.
