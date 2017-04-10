Kazakhstan: Statement of the ITUC Pan-European Regional Council

The 11th Executive Committee of the Pan-European Regional Council debated the continuing trade union rights violations in Republic of Kazakhstan and unanimously condemned repression against leaders of the Confederation of the Independent Unions of Kazakhstan, its forced deregistration and blatant non-respect of the fundamental principles of freedom of association in the country. It is without precedent in regional and global practice that a trade union leader is condemned in this way simply for calling for a strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Intl Trade Union.