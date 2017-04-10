Kazakhstan: Statement of the ITUC Pan-European Regional Council
The 11th Executive Committee of the Pan-European Regional Council debated the continuing trade union rights violations in Republic of Kazakhstan and unanimously condemned repression against leaders of the Confederation of the Independent Unions of Kazakhstan, its forced deregistration and blatant non-respect of the fundamental principles of freedom of association in the country. It is without precedent in regional and global practice that a trade union leader is condemned in this way simply for calling for a strike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Intl Trade Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC