Kazakhstan seeks China investment in ...

Kazakhstan seeks China investment in agro-industrial sector, more agro exports

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: World-Grain

ASTANA A Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Askar Myrzakhmetov, arrived in Beijing on March 31 in an effort to attract Chinese investments in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector and promote the export of Kazakh agricultural products to China, the href=" https://primeminister.kz " rel="alternateofficial website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Presidents of Kazakhstan and China, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping, earlier reached agreements to expand cooperation in the frameworks of Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol and China's One Belt-One Road programs, especially in the agro-industrial sector.During the visit to China, the Kazakh delegation led by Myrzakhmetov discussed ways to implement these agreements with Chinese counterparts.During the meeting with the Minister of State Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC