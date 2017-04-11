Kazakhstan: President Calls for Switc...

Kazakhstan: President Calls for Switch to Latin Alphabet by 2025

The president of Kazakhstan published an article in a state newspaper on April 12 announcing a switchover to the Latin alphabet by 2025 - a stark change of tack from the vaguer and longer-term objectives set previously. Nursultan Nazarbayev wrote in Kazakh language newspaper Egemen Kazakhstan that under government plans, all official documents, periodicals and books in Kazakh should be published in Latin letters by that date.

Chicago, IL

