Kazakhstan preparing to switch to Latin alphabet

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Kazakh Education and Science Ministry is working to create a working group to switch the Kazakh language letters to Latin alphabet, head of the ministry's Science Committee Bolatbek Abdrasilov said at the briefing April 13, Kazakhstan Today news agency reported. Abdrasilov noted that the issue of transfer to Latin alphabet has been under discussion since 2012 and the experience of other countries including Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been studied.

