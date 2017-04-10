Kazakhstan continues increasing the production of oilseed crops - expert

During five recent years, Kazakhstan somewhat strengthened its positions as a country-producer of oilseeds crops, declared the Deputy Director of the department of agro-industrial complex and food industry at the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken", Erbol Eseneyev to APK-Inform journalists. The current orientation of the authorities towards the oilseed sector is non-random, because the production and processing of oilseeds have a significant potential for not only the domestic market, but also foreign markets, he said.

