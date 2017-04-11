Kazakhstan: AREVA and KAZATOMPROM Sign a Strategic Agreement
On April 10, 2017, AREVA and KAZATOMPROM signed a major agreement to strengthen their long-standing cooperation in the uranium mining sector in Kazakhstan. The official signing ceremony took place in Astana in the presence of Mr. Bozumbayev, Energy Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Mr. Varin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AREVA.
