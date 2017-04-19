Kazakh president to attend Belt and R...

Kazakh president to attend Belt and Road Forum, calling for expanded cooperation with China

Read more: Xinhuanet

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said here on Tuesday that he looks forward to attending the Belt and Road Forum to be held in Beijing on May 14-15 and having in-depth discussions with China on the integration of development strategies. Nazarbayev made the remarks when meeting with visiting Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on Tuesday in Astana, capital of the Central Asian country.

Chicago, IL

