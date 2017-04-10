Kazakh envoy interacts with Coimbatore varsity faculty, students

Coimbatore , Apr 26 : The potential for expanding cooperation between universities in Kazakhstan and India, especially in key subject areas such as IT, management, agriculture and others, is huge said Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev on Wednesday. Addressing faculty and students of Coimbatore's Bharathiar University here, Ambassador Sarsenbayev discussed the expansion of cooperation between the universities of Kazakhstan and India and the possibility of organising mutual visits.

