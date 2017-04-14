Interview: Kazakhstan fully backs eff...

Interview: Kazakhstan fully backs efforts to bring Chinese landmark initiative into reality: envoy

Kazakhstan is proud that it is the country where Chinese President Xi Jinping first put forward the Belt and Road Initiative, and fully supports the efforts to bring this important Chinese vision into reality, a senior Kazakh diplomat told Xinhua in an exclusive interview. "We are proud that this initiative was first announced in Kazakhstan during a visit of President Xi Jinping," Ruslan Bultrikov, the deputy permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, said.

