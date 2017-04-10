In January-February, Kazakhstan lowered the export prices for wheat

In January-February of 2017, Kazakhstan reduced the prices for exported wheat by 4%, and barley - down 3.5%, declared the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on April 12. According to the announcement, in February 2017 the prices for exported wheat decreased by 0.9% compared with the rate in December 2016, and the prices for imported wheat - up 0.9%.

