Ignore Investment Structuring at your Peril

In a recent challenge to an arbitral award under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 , the High Court in Ruby Roz Agricol LLP v Republic of Kazakhstan [1] , confirmed that the tribunal had correctly declined jurisdiction. The court interpreted the underlying contract literally and found that Ruby Roz Agricol LLP did not fall within the arbitration agreement as it was not a "foreign investor".

