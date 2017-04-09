Expert: Kazakhstan to contribute to s...

Expert: Kazakhstan to contribute to solution of regional problems

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

Azerbaijan welcomes electing of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, Azerbaijani political analyst, professor of the Western University Fikret Sadikhov said. Sadikhov made remarks during the Baku-Astana video-conference in Baku Apr. 4 following Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,093 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC