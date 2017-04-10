Crew lands after 6 months on space station

A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts made a parachute landing in Kazakhstan on Monday, wrapping up a nearly six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, a NASA TV broadcast showed. The Russian Soyuz capsule, which left the station shortly before 4 a.m. EDT, touched down southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 7:20 a.m. EDT.

