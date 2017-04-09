Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to develop int'l road transportation

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will create an authorization system for bilateral and transit road transportation, as well as transportation to/from a third country, the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development said in a message Apr. 4. The authorization system will be created in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement on international road transportation signed during the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Baku.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.