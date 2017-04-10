Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull naphthalan ointment supplies
An export mission consisting of more than 20 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs engaged in producing of fruit juices, mineral waters, wine and cognac, fresh fruits and vegetables, therapeutic herbal teas are presenting their products in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The Azerbaijani businessmen met with representatives of Kazakh companies and discussed expansion of ties and the possibility of supplies of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|4
|Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|NAZI RUSSIA
|8
|Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MUSLIM BUTCHERS
|2
|Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16)
|May '16
|KAZAKH MAIDAN
|1
|After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Stephany McDowell
|7
|Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Crysis-Maximus Ma...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC