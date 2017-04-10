Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull naphthala...

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull naphthalan ointment supplies

An export mission consisting of more than 20 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs engaged in producing of fruit juices, mineral waters, wine and cognac, fresh fruits and vegetables, therapeutic herbal teas are presenting their products in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The Azerbaijani businessmen met with representatives of Kazakh companies and discussed expansion of ties and the possibility of supplies of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan.

