Arzu Nagiyev: Nationalism will remain the main idea of new Yerevan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector There were several important events that occurred in the South Caucasus over the past few days: a year has passed since the beginning of April clashes for Karabakh, parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on the same day, and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Baku the next day. The deputy director general of MIA 'Trend', political scientist, Arzu Nagiyev, discussed these events and how they are connected in an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza.

