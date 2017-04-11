Armenian President covers two main ob...

Armenian President covers two main objectives of EAEU

Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan, who is now in Bishkek on a working visit, participated in the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council session with other EEU member state heads of states - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Moldova Igor Dodon, who was invited to the session. Earlier, Moldova received association with the European Union, and now to the Memorandum of Cooperation with the EEU it also received observer status in it.

Chicago, IL

