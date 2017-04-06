Altel launches Kazakhstan's first LTE-A networks

Services have been introduced in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Oskemen, Taraz, Kyzylorda, Kokshetau, Taldykorgan, Semey, Pavlodar, Kostanay and Petropavlovsk. In May, the technology will also be made available in Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Aktau and Uralsk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.