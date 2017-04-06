Altel launches Kazakhstan's first LTE-A networks
Services have been introduced in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Oskemen, Taraz, Kyzylorda, Kokshetau, Taldykorgan, Semey, Pavlodar, Kostanay and Petropavlovsk. In May, the technology will also be made available in Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Aktau and Uralsk.
