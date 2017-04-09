Actress smashes up producer's car over uncut X-rated sceneA FURIOUS...

Actress smashes up producer's car ove...

Actress smashes up producer's car over uncut X-rated scene

A FURIOUS actress smashed up a film producer's Mercedes with a golf club after he included erotic scenes of her in a new film that were supposed to be cut. Sivi Makhmoudi attacked the luxury car of Renat Basit, one of the co-producers of her new movie Blind Love.

