20:21 Nazarbayev extends condolences to Atambayev over deadly landslide in Osh
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended condolences to the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev over deadly landslide in Osh region, Akorda said. "It is with deep sorrow that the head of state learned the news about the deaths of people as a result of the landslide in the Osh region.
