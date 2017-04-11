17:16 Kazakh Justice Ministry to submit 28 draft laws to Parliament in H2 2017
President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received on April 13 the Justice Minister Marat Beketayev to hear his report about 2016 work results and plans for this year. Nazarbayev was informed that 18 draft laws were submitted to the Parliament by the Ministry.
