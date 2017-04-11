17:07 Nazarbayev extends condolences ...

17:07 Nazarbayev extends condolences to Egypt's Sisi over church bombings

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram extending condolences to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Sisi over the deadly terror attacks on churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria. "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I extend my condolences to you as well as to the families and relatives of victims; we share your irretrievable loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const... Jan '17 Ainu 4
News Russian-trained dancer is new Los Gatos Ballet ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 NAZI RUSSIA 8
News Kazakh leader presented with Serbian Church's t... (Aug '16) Aug '16 MUSLIM BUTCHERS 2
News Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests s... (May '16) May '16 KAZAKH MAIDAN 1
News After Ukraine, Kazakhstan wary of ethnic Russia... (Mar '16) Mar '16 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Commentary: ISIS invading Russia from within (Dec '15) Dec '15 Stephany McDowell 7
News Syrians Find Asylum in Kazakhstan (Dec '15) Dec '15 Crysis-Maximus Ma... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC