17:00 Year-on-year inflation in March was 7.7% in Kazakhstan: Central bank

Inflation in Kazakhstan slowed from 13.6% to 8.5% in 2016, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev during the meeting at Kazakh President's residence on April 11 to discuss results of the National Bank's activity. President Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the implementation of the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan must make the Central Asian country one of top-30 nations of the world.

