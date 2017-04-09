16:59 Honorary Consulate of Kazakhsta...

16:59 Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in India's Chennai

Read more: AkiPress

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opened on April 26 in Chennai, India, Kazakh Embassy in India said. Well-known businessman, chairman of the company "Kirtilals" Mr. Suraj Shantakumar was named Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Chennai.

Chicago, IL

