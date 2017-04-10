16:16 Kazakhstan to join Hague Confer...

16:16 Kazakhstan to join Hague Conference on Private International Law

Thursday Apr 27

Senate of Kazakhstan's bicameral parliament ratified the Charter of the Hague Conference on Private International Law on April 27. The ratification of the document will mean Kazakhstan joins the Hague Conference on Private International Law, which groups 81 countries and the European Union. Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev said that the organization aims at progressive unification of the norms of private international law and the promotion of cooperation between countries.

